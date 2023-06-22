Indiana State Fair announces third wave of entertainers

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair unveiled an additional round of shows for its 2023 list of scheduled concerts as a part of the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage schedule, July 28 through Aug. 20.
The newly-announced entertainers include Samantha Fish, featuring Jesse Dayton on July 29; Quiet Riot on Aug. 5; Three Dog Night on Aug. 9; Skillet on Aug. 13; Latino Fest on Aug. 17 and Breland on Aug. 19.
Samantha Fish, featuring Jesse Dayton
Samantha Fish has made her name as a multi-award-winning festival headliner who captivates crowds with her explosive yet elegant guitar work, delivering an unbridled form of blues-rock that defies all genre boundaries. Jesse Dayton, meanwhile, boasts an extraordinary background that includes recording with the likes of Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings, touring as a guitarist for seminal punk band X, working with Rob Zombie on the soundtracks for his iconic horror films, and releasing a series of acclaimed solo albums. “Death Wish Blues” ultimately melds their eclectic sensibilities into a batch of songs both emotionally potent and wildly combustible.
Quiet Riot
Quiet Riot is a rock ‘n’ roll quartet that became an overnight sensation after their 1983 smash metal album, Metal Health. They are the first metal band to top the pop chart at no. 1 on Billboard’s Top 200. Quiet Riot’s music and name have been a go-to in pop culture since the 80s, along with a critically acclaimed Quiet Riot documentary, “Well Now You’re Here, There’s No Way Back.”
Three Dog Night
This legendary pop-rock band dominated the charts between 1969 and 1974, with no other group having more top 10 hits. Three Dog Night has maintained and grown their audience, adapting to new music technology and continue to tour yearly, giving fans new and old the chance to experience their dynamic performances of their classic hits as well as several new songs.
Skillet
Skillet is a Christian rock band that became a sensation with the release of their 2006 album Comatose, and 2008 release of Comatose Comes Alive, a CD/DVD combo featuring live recordings and footage from the band’s concert in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Soon after, their album was certified gold, and shortly after platinum. With 11 albums in total, Skillet continues to captivate audiences with infusions of grunge influences and electronic elements that create a unique live experience.
Latino Fest
Noel Torres is a regional Mexican singer-songwriter and accordionist from Sinaloa. Torres has been singing professionally since he was 15 years old, and has made a name for himself with a mix of romantic ballads and powerful corridos. After the release of his third album in 2013, he began touring all over Mexico and Latin America, as well as making stops in the United States.
Breland
Daniel Gerard Breland is a singer, songwriter, and record producer who rose to prominence with his 2019 debut single, “My Truck.” Fans are captivated by Breland’s fusion of hip hop and country music, and quickly became a part of the niche country-trap genre. His music has continued to prove his ability to seamlessly blend country, hip hop, R&B, and pop sounds. Breland has worked closely with other country superstars such as Thomas Rhett, Keith Urban, and Sam Hunt. In the same year as his debut album, Breland was nominated for two CMT Music Awards with three different songs.
The complete list of entertainers is as follows:
Clint Black, Friday, July 28;
Samantha Fish featuring Jesse Dayton, Saturday, July 29;
Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure, Sunday, July 30 (11 a.m. and 2 p.m.);
Home Free, Sunday, July 30;
Keith Sweat, Wednesday, Aug. 2;
Retro Rewind 90’s Night featuring DJ Kurt Streblow, Thursday, Aug. 3;
Styx, Friday, Aug. 4;
Quiet Riot, Saturday, Aug. 5;
TobyMac, Sunday, Aug. 6;
Three Dog Night, Wednesday, Aug. 9;
Gin Blossoms, Friday, Aug. 11;
The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night, Saturday, Aug. 12;
Skillet, Sunday, Aug. 13;
Happy Together Tour 2023 featuring The Turtles, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Vogues, The Classics IV and The Cowsills, Wednesday, Aug. 16;
Latino Fest en la Feria del Estado de Indiana presented by Radio Latino 107.1FM con Noel Torres, Thursday, Aug. 17;
Buddy Guy: Damn Right Farewell, Friday, Aug. 18;
Breland, Saturday, Aug. 19;
Gospel Music Festival featuring CeCe Winans, presented by WTLC AM and FM, Sunday, Aug. 20.
