WASHINGTON — The DeKalb County Airport will receive a $166,666 federal grant to purchase land for approaches, the Federal Aviation Administration announced Tuesday.
The grant is part of $1.2 billion that will be awarded to 405 airports in 50 states and six U.S. territories for airport safety and infrastructure through the FAA, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced.
"This $1.2 billion federal investment will improve our nation’s airport infrastructure, enhance safety, and strengthen growth in local communities, which is especially important as the economy recovers from COVID-19,” said Chao.
However, DeKalb County Airport manager Russ Couchman said the airport was in line to receive $1.6 million this year for road construction ahead of the airport's planned runway extension.
He said the DeKalb County Airport Authority long ago decided that it wanted to make sure a new replacement county road was constructed connecting C.R. 29 to C.R. 31 prior to closing a short section of C.R. 29 for the runway extension. The new road will be an extension of C.R. 62.
"Due to unforeseen circumstances of the CARES Act passed by Congress earlier in the year, we were knocked out of running for the larger grant. Essentially, the CARES Act pays 100% of the project cost rather than the standard 90% with the state paying 5% and the local community paying 5%. Due to this change, many airports jumped into grant-seeking mode and the FAA simply ran out of money. This is really bad news for DeKalb County and several other airports around the state. It is estimated that there are approximately $8.5 million in new construction projects that will not be completed this year that otherwise would have been funded but for this run on grant money," Couchman said.
"This is problematic for us, because we have gone through the environmental process at significant time and cost, we have engineering done, and we have bids in-hand, which came in significantly lower than engineers' estimates due to the timing. We fully expect these bids to increase in coming years. Never in my career of over 20 years has a grant been denied when this much coordination has been done with both the state and the FAA. This is unprecedented," he said.
Couchman said the current grant of $166,666 is known as a nonprimary entitlement grant, and the airport authority will use it to reimburse itself for property already purchased for the runway extension.
"The NPE grant is always available to us providing we have a project or reimbursement that qualifies, where the larger discretionary grants are very competitive. We will submit another grant application in October of this year, the FAA’s new fiscal year, and hope that we receive the larger grant to move forward with the road construction. We are lobbying with our legislators to help us get positioned to be first in line for grants for the 2021 grant year. We are keeping our fingers crossed," Couchman said.
