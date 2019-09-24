AUBURN — Anna Becker survived a marathon judging round Monday to win the title of premier showman for dairy wethers in the DeKalb County 4-H Goat Show.
“I’ve been working so hard to get to this point, my entire 10 years. It’s taken a lot of effort,” Becker said afterward.
In the Show Barn at the DeKalb County Fairgrounds, a judge tested Becker’s skills against this year’s senior champion, Marisa Shull, and past senior champion Sydney Hefty. The judge said all three should be proud of their performances.
“It was lots of stiff competition,” said Becker, who credited Shull and Hefty. Becker said the judge emphasized knowledge of body parts and keeping the goats’ feet set correctly.
A graduate of Eastside Junior-Senior High School and a Grabill resident, Becker now is a freshman at Purdue Fort Wayne, aiming toward veterinary school.
For the first time this year, the 4-H Goat Show chose two premier showmanship champions, one for dairy wethers and one for meat wethers.
Lauren Brown won both the premier and senior showmanship championships for meat wethers.
“I was really excited, because I didn’t expect it, but I basically worked with this goat every night,” Brown said. “I really just tried to make him look as best I could, and the judge said that’s what he wanted. … I just really tried to work him at home so he would do well at the fair.”
A junior at Eastside Junior-Senior High School, Brown is in her fifth year showing goats.
Eli McCormick was chosen as champion junior showman for both dairy and meat goats. Luke Collins won the intermediate champion showmanship award for dairy wethers.
Ethan Young showed both the grand champion and reserve grand champion meat wethers.
Amarra Nester showed the grand champion dairy wether.
