Tire issue blamed in Tuesday crash
AUBURN — A St. Joe woman complained of arm pain following a single-vehicle crash that occurred at 8:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 4100 block of C.R. 46-A, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office reported.
Michelle Glover, 44, was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of her injury.
Police said Glover was traveling west in the 4100 block of C.R. 46-A when she said something happened to a tire on her 2008 Ford Edge, causing her to lose steering. The vehicle went off the north side of the roadway and struck a utility polie.
After hitting the pole, the vehicle went across the roadway, coming to rest in a field on the south side of the road.
The vehicle was ruled a total loss.
County police were assisted by Parkview EMS and the Jackson Township Fire Department.
