Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Council, Commissioners Court, courthouse, Auburn.
9 a.m. — DeKalb County Council and the DeKalb County Commissioners will conduct a joint public hearing in the Commissioners Court to consider the sale of real estate and purchase of other real estate.
6 p.m. — Altona Town Board, Altona Town Hall.
6:30 p.m. — Butler Board of Works, 215 S. Broadway.
7 p.m. — Butler City Council, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
7 p.m. — Hamilton Town Council, Head Start Building, 900 S. Wayne St.
Tuesday
Noon — Auburn Redevelopment Commission, City Hall council chambers, 210 E. Ninth St.
8:30 a.m. — Garrett Board of Public Works and Safety, City Hall.
4:30 p.m. — Auburn Common Council and the Auburn Board of Public Works and Safety, closed executive session, Norman E. Yoder Council Chambers, to discuss pending litigation.
6 p.m. — Auburn Common Council, council chambers, City Hall, 210 E. Ninth St.
7 p.m. — Garrett Common Council, Garrett City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
7 p.m. — St. Joe Town Board, Town Hall, 204 Washington St.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners Court, second floor of DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
