AUBURN — The DeKalb County Humane Society’s new shelter building will be “very, very exciting for the animals, director Kelly Collins-Ross predicted.
Society officers broke ground for construction of the new animal shelter Friday afternoon at the intersection of C.R. 11-A and C.R. 56, southwest of Auburn.
When it is finished, “We’ll be able to adopt out much healthier, happier animals,” Collins-Ross told a group gathered for the ceremony. “There’s just so many pluses there, I can’t even begin to go over everything.”
With 6,000 square feet of space, the shelter will be able to hold more animals than the existing building near Butler. It will feature an intake room, quarantine room and a space for educational classes.
“The dogs will have inside-outside cages. If they want to be, they can be in. If they want to be out, they can be out,” Collins-Ross said.
An air purification system and other sanitation features will add to the benefits.
“We’ll be able to adopt out much healthier, happier animals. The sanitary situation is going to be just a huge plus,” Collins-Ross said.
“What we were basically looking for was to provide an area for the health and safety of these animals while they are in our care,” said Tyler Stanley, a shelter board member who works for the project’s architect, Vintage Archonics. “We also laid everything out for a more efficient use of space and a more efficient use of time for the staff.”
Shelter officers spent more than 2 1/2 years planning the new building, said DeKalb Humane Society President Carolyn Shelton.
To date, the society has obtained donations and commitments totaling $1,549,000 toward the building’s $2 million estimated cost.
Major donors recognized at Friday’s ceremony included Vicki James; Marv Bok of Vintage Archonics; Mark VanDyken, general manager of Nucor Building Systems in Waterloo; and Chad Shelton, representing Bella innovative Modern Cabinetry in Huntertown.
“Vintage Archonics as a firm, we were happy to be able to give back to the community that’s given us so much over the years and really supported us in our business,” Stanley said.
Lindsey Greathouse will serve as the project’s manager for Fetters Construction of Auburn.
“When I caught wind of this project in the office, I basically begged to be part of it,” Greathouse said. She told the gathering she owns a rescued basset hound.
Construction is expected to begin in March or April, depending on weather, and be completed around Labor Day 2020, Greathouse said.
The new building will replace the shelter’s present home in an aging building along U.S. 6, west of Butler.
Shelton said this year, the existing shelter housed 319 dogs and 320 cats, adopted out 200 dogs and 240 cats and returned 56 lost cats and dogs to their owners.
