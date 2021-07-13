AUBURN — A Garrett man who made a bomb threat in a Facebook post was sentenced to 270 days of incarceration by Judge Monte Brown Monday.
Jonathan A. Laflash, 21, of the 200 block of South Ijams Street, pleaded guilty to intimidation, a Level 5 felony, as part of a plea agreement filed in DeKalb Superior Court II.
Brown sentenced Laflash to 1 1/2 years in jail, with 270 days to serve and the balance on probation. Brown said the sentence may be served on home detention through the DeKalb County Community Corrections program if Laflash is eligible. As a term of probation, he must obtain a mental health evaluation.
According to a police affidavit of probable cause, police units from the Ashley Police Department, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department and Indiana State Police responded to Bostwick-Braun in the 200 block of H.L. Thompson Drive in Ashley for a bomb threat in March of 2020.
The building was under evacuation. General Manager Scott Wolfrum and Operations Manager Jennifer Strater advised that the business was closed on Sundays and no one should be inside, the affidavit said. A perimeter was set up around the area and police called for an Indiana State Police bomb unit to work the building.
Laflash was identified as a possible suspect, based information provided by the person who called police to make the initial report, the affidavit said.
Wolfrum and Strater told police that Laflash was a former employee who was terminated the prior December. They said Laflash was very upset, angry and argumentative with them at the time and that he almost struck another employee with his vehicle as he drove off the premises.
Strater showed police messages that were sent to her from a current employee. The employee said Laflash had been sending her “weird messages,” that they were not Facebook friends, and she proceeded to block him, the affidavit said.
Laflash commented on a post by the employee, stating, “i planted some bombs at bostwick so be careful could blow at any time nobody will know maybe investigate it if you all don’t wanna die hahahaha shoulda kept me on my goodside hahaha,” the affidavit said.
Police said Laflash made voluntary statements, saying he made the threat, but only intended it to be against the employee, and confessed to making the threat to the woman’s Facebook account.
Police said Laflash said he made the post because he wanted to instill fear in her, as well as other employees at Bostwick-Braun. Police said Laflash admitted he knew it was wrong and that he should not have done it, the affidavit stated.
During a police interview, Laflash said he was irritated that the woman had blocked him from Facebook after he sent her some messages. He said it was the first time he had made a bomb threat and that “it was stupid,” the affidavit said.
During Monday’s sentencing hearing, DeKalb County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Neal Blythe said Laflash had indicated he thought his statement was a “free speech issue” and that he could not be prosecuted.
Blythe said that line of thought caused him concern about Laflash’s level of understanding.
He said Laflash had shown a “significant lack of judgment,” and described his behavior as “dangerous, quite frankly.”
Laflash’s attorney, John Watkins, agreed Laflash had not appreciated the severity of his actions but now understands and is remorseful.
“In this day and age, you can’t say, ‘Bomb!’” Watkins added.
“I don’t think he thought it would go that far.”
Brown said he found it “a bit baffling” that anyone could reasonably believe they could call in a bomb threat to an employer.
“That’s hard for me to fathom … hard to wrap my head around,” Brown said.
