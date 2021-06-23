INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s unemployment rate stood at 4.0% for May, compared to the national rate of 5.8%, the Indiana Department of Workforce Development said Wednesday.
The monthly unemployment rate is a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics indicator that reflects the number of unemployed people seeking employment within the prior four weeks as a percentage of the labor force.
Indiana’s labor force saw a net increase of 6,370 over the previous month. This was a result of an increase of 3,292 unemployed residents and an increase of 3,078 employed residents.
Indiana's total labor force, which includes both Hoosiers employed and those seeking employment, stands at 3.34 million, and the state’s 63.2% labor force participation rate remains above the national rate of 61.6 percent.
Indiana’s private-sector employment has increased by 234,800 over one year ago and decreased by 2,700 from April. The monthly decrease is primarily due to losses in the manufacturing (down 3,600) and the trade, transportation and utilities (down 700) sectors.
Losses were offset by gains in the leisure and hospitality (up 1,900) and the construction (up 400) sectors.
Total private employment in Indiana stood at 2,620,800 for May, which is 119,700 below the December 2019 peak.
