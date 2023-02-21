AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced 10 people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I Feb. 9-15.
Brittany Nicole Fritz of the 4400 block of Zaring Mill Road, Shelbyville, was sentenced to 400 days in jail, all suspended except 54 days, for auto theft, a Level 6 felony. She received credit for 27 days served in jail while the case was pending and was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence.
Anthony Wayne Combs of the 600 block of South York Street, Albion, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except 110 days, for criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for 55 days served in jail while the case was pending and was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence.
Nicholas R. Peaslee of the 100 block of Trail Road, Garrett, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except two days, for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of at least 0.8 but less than 0.15, a Class C misdemeanor. He received credit for one day served in jail while the case was pending and was placed on probation for 363 days.
Michael D. Damron of the 400 block of Walnut Street, Butler, was sentenced to six years in prison, all suspended except three years, and was placed on probation for three years for sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 4 felony.
Jordan Jeffrey Schumm of the 1100 block of Ralph Street, Auburn, received a pair of one-year sentences, all suspended except four days, from two counts of domestic battery, both Class A misdemeanors. The sentences will be served at the same time. He was placed on probation for 361 days and received credit for two days served in jail while the case was pending.
Marcus Kendall Parson of the 1400 block of Swinney Avenue, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to two years of incarceration for resisting law enforcement using a vehicle, a Level 6 felony, residential entry, a Level 6 felony, and operating a vehicle never having received a license a Class C misdemeanor. In a separate case, he was fined $50 for criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor.
Joshua James Richmond of the 300 block of South Randolph Street, Garrett, was sentenced to 180 days of incarceration for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Brandon L. Randol of the 7200 block of South S.R. 3, Wolcottville, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, all suspended except four days, for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of 0.15 or more, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for two days served in jail while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for 361 days and his driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Max Mohamed of the 400 block of Wallen Hills Drive, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 90 days in jail, all suspended except two days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for one day served in jail while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for 363 days and his driving license was suspended for 60 days.
Alexandra Christine Music of the 1200 block of Saint Marys Avenue, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, all suspended except four days, for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of 0.15 or more, a Class A misdemeanor. She received credit for two days served in jail while the case was pending. She was placed on probation for 361 days.
