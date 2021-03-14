ALBION — With 2020 in the rear view mirror, Northeastern Indiana Court Appointed Special Advocates is excited for what this year brings, said its executive director, Brooke Griggs.
The agency provides a voice for children involved in judicial proceedings and advocates for their best interests while striving to improve their circumstances and quality of life. Based in Albion, Northeastern Indiana CASA serves DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben and Whitley counties.
In order for the agency’s vision to be realized, it needs help from the public, both in terms of volunteering and fundraising support, as well as spreading the work about what CASA does, Griggs said.
This year the agency hopes to recruit about 20 new volunteers, with a need for volunteers especially in Noble, LaGrange and DeKalb counties, she said. Currently, the agency has 36 volunteers.
New volunteers must complete 30 hours of training, which typically take place over a five-day period. Trainings are offered quarterly, she said. Griggs noted that due to COVID-19, the agency also has been offering virtual trainings.
“With COVID, we’ve learned how to navigate the virtual world. It allows more flexibility for people who might be working and don’t have time, because usually our volunteer trainings are five days a week and they’re from 9 to 3 for a 30-hour training, so that has been tough for some people to do in the past, with their schedules and their kids and their real-life jobs,” Griggs said.
“So the virtual option has been nice. It’s opened the door to a lot of people to get into training.”
Griggs said CASA volunteers are assigned their own cases and spend about 4-6 hours a month on their case. That will include visiting the child, working with the Department of Child Services and attending any team meetings, and contacting parents to see how they’re progressing in their services, Griggs said.
“And the biggest thing is you’re attending court hearings about every six months, and you’re writing a report to the judge on the progress of the case and how the kiddo is doing,” Griggs added.
Currently the agency is serving about 230 children, and it expects to serve 450 or more over the course of 2021.
Griggs said volunteers should demonstrate qualities such as time management, sensitivity to different cultures, an ability to work well with children and communication skills.
“It takes a sense of passion to be able to advocate for these kids in tough situations,” Griggs said. “It takes a big, compassionate heart to do this.”
Volunteers must be at least age 21. Those serving Northeastern Indiana CASA range from people in their 20s to those who are middle-aged to retirees, Griggs said.
In addition to recruiting volunteers, the agency also is looking for board members, who would attend monthly board meetings, Griggs added.
CASA also needs financial support, with every dollar given staying in the area to support CASA’s efforts in northeast Indiana, according to the agency.
This year CASA hopes to hold two fundraisers. Last year’s annual annual CASA Palooza fundraising event ultimately shifted to a virtual event due to COVID-19. This year’s CASA Palooza is planned as an in-person event that will take place Sept. 17 at Sylvan Cellars in Rome City.
“We would love to raise $40,000,” Griggs said.
A second fundraiser, the format of which still has to be determined, hopefully will take place over the summer, Griggs added.
In addition, donations can me made any time by hitting the “Donate” button on CASA’s website, neincasa.net, or by mailing checks to the agency, Griggs said.
As it looks to the future, CASA also recently released a review of its accomplishments in 2020, crediting its supporters for the past year’s successes.
In 2020, the agency served 455 children, even though serving the children took on a different form during the pandemic. Of the children it served, 31 found permanent adoptive homes, Griggs said. In addition, 130 children were successfully reunified with their biological parents.
“This is part of the ‘job’ we don’t talk about often. However, while we are working to advocate for a child, often times their parent(s) are working on themselves to become better parents and providers. It’s not an easy road, and sometimes they don’t make it. But when they do and we know that the child can go home to healthy, stable parents and homelife, that is a win!” the agency stated.
Last year CASA welcomed more than 10 new volunteers and celebrated those who reached volunteering milestones. Husband-and-wife duo Anne and Stan Ferguson were recognized for their 10 years of service to CASA in Steuben County, and Jackie Boyle was celebrated for her five years of service in Noble County.
Typically in the fall, CASA hosts a volunteer appreciation banquet, but that looked a little different in 2020 with smaller gatherings conducted.
“However, we were still overflowing with applause and gratitude for the amazing volunteers we get to call CASAs,” the agency said.
