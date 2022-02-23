These tickets were paid in Butler City Court Feb. 10-17. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
Notations in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
Wesley M. Akey, Waterloo, improper U-turn, $171 (DC).
Kristina N. Barnes, Imperial, Missouri, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Kimberly L. Boyll, Garrett, disregarding stop light, $196 (DC).
Scott H. Brown, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (ISP).
Annalyn V. Brumbaugh, Fort Wayne, distracted driving, $171 (AUB); failure to yield to emergency vehicle, $235 (AUB).
Ashley M. Chidester, Garrett, learner permit violation, $185 (GPD).
Cyrus J. Diehl, Auburn, speeding, $150 (ISP).
Colin R. Diehm, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Natalie A. Drummond, Fremont, speeding, $150 (ISP).
Camryn A. Firestone, Avon, speeding, $150 (DC).
Daniel Franco, Coldwater, Michigan, speeding, $196 (ISP); failure to signal lane change, $190 (ISP).
Jacob R. Gossett, Summitville, speeding, $150 (DC).
Ashton W. Hall, Fort Wayne, speeding, $196 (AUB).
Averee R. Higgins, Auburn, speeding, $196 (ISP).
Cameron D. Holroyd, Jackson, Michigan, speeding, $165 (ISP).
Blake A. Hoyer, Pleasant Lake, speeding, $171 (DC).
Joseph J. Irons, Claypool, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Bay Lar, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
Adam T. Leet, Indianapolis, speeding, $165 (ISP).
Elijah T. Link, Huntington, speeding, $172 (ISP).
Tristan M. Miller, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
Saira J. Montoya, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (ISP).
Randall S. Mosley, Garrett, littering, $235 (ISP).
Alexander T. Poe, Leo, required motor vehicle liability (insurance), $235 (DC).
Nancy A. Rodanhisler, Dorr, Michigan, speeding, $150 (DC).
Leanne Roe, Auburn, expired plates, $175 (ISP).
Emily N. Smith, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (ISP).
Marcos Solis, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
Matthew D. Sutton, Indianapolis, speeding, $165 (ISP).
Gerald J. Tomasek, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (ISP).
Kenneth G. Walters, Tecumseh, Michigan, failure to stop at stop sign, $171 (ISP).
Alexis R. Wilson, Butler, speeding, $150 (DC).
Chad A. Wolff, Auburn, speeding, $150 (AUB).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.