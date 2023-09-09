Discipline is today’s topic from my series, “Setting things up similar in each home to lessen the confusion for children.”
Discipline: The practice of training people to obey rules or a code of behavior, using punishment to correct disobedience.
Do you and your ex have a co-parenting standard in place for discipline? Have you discussed how you will manage discipline and punishments in your two different/separate homes?
Again, keep in mind, you and your ex have only one home, but your children have two homes. This is important to remember through all of the topics in this series, and by keeping that in mind, it may help you with creating not only a discipline standard, but standards for the other series topics as well.
If you do not have a discipline standard in place, a discussion may be difficult but it is necessary. Be sure when you communicate about this, whether in person or by phone, that your conversation takes place when the children are not around.
You may not agree with each other’s position about discipline and that is OK. What is not OK is for the children to hear any disagreement about how they could be disciplined because presenting a united front is the goal for these topics. The discussions are to stay one step ahead, by agreeing to put standards and expectations in place to eliminate possible issues moving forward.
You may not think this is too important right now because maybe it hasn’t been an issue in your co-parenting yet. I say yet, because most probably, if there is no discussion, no standard, no agreed expectations or an understanding about discipline in your co-parenting, there will be.
What is your position if you will or will not agree to a significant other disciplining your children? Some co-parents never think about that, unless or until that situation arises. What I have found though, through my co-parenting coaching and through my workshop is, it sometimes doesn’t even matter what type or style of discipline was used, even if it was reasonable and appropriate.
What mattered and what caused issue in some examples with those co-parenting couples was the fact that a significant other was the one doing the disciplining. That is also why a discussion is important. Think about that. Is it fair, especially to a married significant other, for there to be no standard or expectation in place for what is acceptable, responsible and reasonable discipline for either parent in either of the homes?
This is about agreeing to a similar standard of discipline in each of your homes that is not confusing for the children. Confusing for the children would be a child being held accountable for poor behavior in one home and totally off the hook for the same behavior in the other home. Here is a thought-provoking question to think about.
If your ex lets you know, “Hey, our child did A, B and C and I have grounded them from their phone for a week,” would you then respect the decision that your ex made and enforce the grounding in your home as well, if your child was to be in your home for part of the punishment period?
Try very hard not to let anger and emotion at your ex get in the way of how you would handle this. Remember the goal (presenting a united front) and also remember that even though you are no longer together, you are a team in raising our child(ren). Presenting a united front does not allow an opportunity for the children to pit one parent against the other.
Think about what you may want to include in your conversation about discipline. As an example, you could include what type and style of discipline you will use. You could include a discussion about if your child has done something, that even warrants discipline.
What are your opinions about spanking, and you can even discuss your position on if you will agree to allow a significant other to handle discipline. Do you think it is important to also discuss what your opinions are on any of the discipline styles? Do you even see the importance of this?
Give great thought to this. I share all of this because of how many co-parents I have worked with, who had discipline issues in their co-parenting. The purpose of discussions early on and setting some standards, is to not only eliminate the possibility of issues moving forward, but to also keep these issues out of court. If co-parents can’t agree and high conflict enters in, it is possible that courts could get involved and decide for you. It is always better for you and your ex to make the decisions that will affect you, your ex and your children.
Don’t be afraid to seek the help of a third party neutral, to either help you come up with your standard, or to help you with what discipline issues you think may get in the way of being able to co-parent in a way that is effective, respectful and responsible.
I hope you all have a great week.
