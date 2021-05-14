AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Friday reported four new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
The county has reported 84 cases in the first 14 days of May, an average of six per day.
Friday’s new patients include one in the 11-20 age group, two between ages 21-30, and one in the 41-50 age bracket.
The new patients bring the total to 4,333 DeKalb County residents who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the first local case was reported March 24, 2020.
The Indiana Department of Health said Friday that 925 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 733,591 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus.
To date, 13,049 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 16 from Thursday.
A total of 3,441,717 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,436,875 on Thursday. A total of 10,134,102 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
To find testing sites around the state, Hoosiers can visit coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine; individuals younger than age 18 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only. To find a vaccination clinic, people can visit ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if they do not have access to a computer or require assistance.
Hoosiers can obtain a vaccine without an appointment at participating clinics.
As of Friday, a total of 4,740,534 vaccine doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,483,570 first doses and 2,256,964 individuals who are fully vaccinated.
The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
