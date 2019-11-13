WATERLOO — The Town Council will meet in a special session Monday at 6 p.m. in Town Hall to award a contract for trash and recycling collection.
Councilmen opened bids from three potential contractors Tuesday night — Washler Inc., Advance Disposal and current provider Republic Services.
Waterloo residents currently pay $13.37 per month for weekly trash collection, recycling collection every other week and one annual collection of large items at a central site.
The council recently canceled its contract with Republic Services in mid-term to avoid a proposed rate increase of $2.80 per month. The contract had been scheduled to run through mid-2021
The council invited bids for trash and recycling collection with several options for cleanup of large items. Contractors submitted bids for cleanup at curbside monthly, quarterly, twice a year and once a year, or the present plan of once a year at a central site.
Washler Inc. appeared to have submitted the lowest bids for all options except monthly curbside cleanup of large items. Washler’s bids ranged from a low of $15.25 per month with once-a-year cleanup at a central site to $18.55 with monthly cleanup at curbside. Advance Disposal offered the low bid of $18.36 with a monthly cleanup at curbside.
All contractors’ bids included recycling collection every other week. Republic Services offered an option of recycling weekly.
Councilmen passed an ordinance transferring control of the Waterloo Cemetery to the Town Council from a disbanded cemetery board.
Woenker said the town has hired Tony Ley as a temporary sexton to oversee the cemetery. She said Ley serves as sexton for multiple cemeteries.
“He knows what he’s doing. It’s been a pretty smooth transition,” Woenker told the council.
The council can hire Ley as the permanent sexton when in mid- to late December when ordinance takes effect.
Councilman Jess Jessup emphasized that Ley should not use his position to promote his business, Ley Monument Co.
“He should not offer that service unless he’s asked,” and then should mention other monument suppliers, Jessup said.
The town is looking to hire a new supervisor for the historic Waterloo Depot, Woenker said. Sandy McKean resigned that job effective Nov. 30 . She supervised the depot’s four attended and tracked inventory of supplies.
“She’s done very well, so it’s really hard to see her go,” Woenker said.
The depot attendants open the building for passengers during four Amtrak arrivals and departures each day.
Woenker reported that the town’s Redevelopment Commission has closed on its purchase of a property at 325 Sheridan St., immediately north of the Waterloo Fire Department station.
The town paid $83,500 for the property, which eventually can be used for improved quarters for the fire and police department. Until then, the town could rent the property, Woenker said.
The pond at new Waterloo Veterans Memorial Park, on the town’s south side, has been filled and stocked with fish, Woenker reported.
“A heron is stealing our fish every day, now,” she said, “but we’re happy to see the nature there.”
