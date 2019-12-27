AUBURN — A major project to improve water mains in southwest Auburn is coming in 2021.
Thursday, a contract to design the improvements was awarded to A&Z Engineering by the Auburn Board of Public Works and Safety. The city chose the firm after interviewing five applicants, said Randy Harvey, superintendent of the city’s water utility.
The project will replace lines running from the city’s west-side water tower to Union Street, near the DeKalb County Fairgrounds, Harvey said.
It will replace cast-iron water mains dating back to the early 1900s and 1930s, he said.
The existing pipes, ranging from 4-inch to 12-inch diameter, will be replaced with new 12-inch pipes.
The estimated cost of the project is $1.5 to $1.6 million. Following the design phase this year, construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2021.
The route of the lines will follow 11th Street to Phillip Street, south to 15th Street and across the center of the city to Union Street.
The new pipes should improve water pressure to customers and fire hydrants, Harvey said.
“It’ll reduce a lot of destructive property damage” caused when pipes burst under 15th Street, he added. A pipe failure during the frigid “polar vortex” one year ago destroyed pavement in the intersection at Jackson and 15th streets.
“It will help compete a critical tie-in looping all the water towers together,” Harvey said about the city’s three towers. “It fits into the master plan to do that.”
Connecting the towers will help eliminate differing pressure zones throughout the city, because water levels in the towers will be more consistent, he said.
After the 2021 project, the final step in connecting the towers will be replacing water mains on Union Street from 7th to 15th streets, Harvey said.
The water project is “something that’s been needed for a long time,” Board of Works member Danny McAfee said before joining the vote to approve the engineering contract.
Auburn Street Department Superintendent Bill Brandon received approval to buy four single-axle dump trucks from Stoops Freightliner for a combined price of $617,504.
“They’re needed,” Brandon told the board.
Chief of Police Martin McCoy outlined a plan to attempt to buy two Dodge Charger police cars through the John Jones dealership in southern Indiana for $27,153 each.
An earlier bidder on the sale would not be able to deliver the cars until 2021. The alternative was to buy sport-utility police vehicles for approximately $32,000 apiece, McCoy said.
“We’re not even guaranteed we can get these,” McCoy said about the cars he will attempt to purchase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.