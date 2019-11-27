AUBURN — Projects involving streams took up the attention of the Auburn Board of Public Works and Safety on Wednesday morning.
Mayor Norm Yoder discussed plans to build a bridge in west Auburn, and Parks Superintendent Eric Ditmars outlined a proposal to stabilize the banks of Cedar Creek in Auburn.
Yoder said a bridge across the Peckhart Ditch will be needed to extend Lenore Drive to the west, reaching the rear of the proposed Sterling Senior Living project. The street now ends at the new Holiday Inn Express hotel.
The city is working on memorandum of understanding, which would say that after the city builds the bridge, DeKalb County will maintain it in the future, the mayor said.
The board gave Yoder permission to hire a firm to design the bridge, after obtaining an agreement with the developers.
Ditmars described plans to apply for a state Lake and River Enhancement Fund grant to study bank stabilization on Cedar Creek. The study would focus on stream banks in Eckhart Park and between 7th and 9th streets, the site for the proposed Cedar Creek Landing park and canoe port.
DeKalb County officials are willing to enter an agreement about the study, Ditmars said.
If obtained, the grant would l pay 80% of the cost of designing bank stabilization. The city and the Cedar Creek Drainage Board would pay 10% each.
