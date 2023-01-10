Law enforcement officers make arrests
AUBURN — Local police officers made these arrests Jan. 6-9, according to DeKalb County Jail records. There were no arrests reported Dec. 29.
Shanna Adams, 21, of the 6500 block of Reed Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 3:27 a.m. Jan. 6 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Cory Carico, 34, of the 1400 block of Hideaway Drive, Auburn, was arrested at 6:39 a.m. Jan. 6 by Auburn Police on two counts of attempted murder, each a Level 1 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; and habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony.
James Miller, 35, of the 1600 block of C.R. 79, Butler, was arrested at 12:01 p.m. Jan. 6 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with prior, a Level 6 felony; operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration in blood or breath, as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Michael Taylor, 51, of Hazelwood, Missouri, was arrested at 1:04 p.m. Jan. 6 by Indiana State Police on charges of possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Justin Whiteman, 40, of the 11900 block of Tapered Bank Run, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 7:01 p.m. Jan. 6 by Butler Police on charges of false informing, a Class B misdemeanor.
Eric Elmer, 30, of Allendale, Michigan, was arrested at 3:43 a.m. Jan. 7 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Joseph Robbins, 53, of the 200 block of Depot Place, Hamilton, was arrested at 5:31 a.m. Jan. 7 by Hamilton Police on a charge of intimidation, a Level 6 felony.
Naf Maloley, 49, of the 700 block of North Jackson Street, Auburn, was arrested at 5:58 a.m. Jan. 7 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with prior, a Level 6 felony; operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration in blood or breath, as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Haley Galbraith, 25, of the 200 block of South Orchard Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:10 a.m. Jan. 8 by Garrett Police on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor; and disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor.
Fermin Perez Hernandez, 24, of Chicago, Illinois, was arrested at 1:33 a.m. Jan. 9 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle while never licensed, a Class C misdemeanor.
Ashley Ball, 27, of the 4900 block East, C.R. 600 North, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:05 a.m. Jan. 9 by Indiana State Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.