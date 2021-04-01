ASHLEY — Casey’s General Stores Inc. has confirmed its plan to build a new store in Ashley.
“We expect to start construction later this spring and open in the fall. We look forward to opening this store in the Ashley community,” Katie Petru, a spokesperson for Casey’s, said in an email message this week.
Casey’s has submitted detailed plans to the DeKalb County Department of Development Services showing a store on the southeast corner of the Interstate 69 and S.R. 4 interchange, with an address of 604 E. State St.
Engineering drawings show a building of nearly 4,000 square feet, with five fueling bays in the front for passenger vehicles and four fueling bays in the rear for large trucks.
The site of the store currently is owned by Wayne E. Klink Jr. and Carol E. Klink. It lies immediately to the northwest of the Family Dollar distribution center.
Based in Ankeny, Iowa, Casey’s operates more than 2,200 convenience stores in 16 states, according to a news release on the company’s website.
In the spring of 2019, Casey’s opened at 3,400-square-foot store in Waterloo at the town’s main intersection of U.S. 6 and S.R. 427.
Just over half of Casey’s stores are located in communities of fewer than 5,000 residents, according to the company. When it opened 2019, the Waterloo store was the company’s 120th in Indiana.
