AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Wednesday reported one new case of COVID-19 in a DeKalb County resident.
The patient, age 39, is reported to be recovering at home.
The new case raises the county’s total to 160 cases. The average in June was just over four new cases per day, but the pace has slowed with 17 cases over the past seven days and three in the last two days.
DeKalb County has reported an age for all but two of its virus patients. The average age of those 158 patients is 43 years. Only 36 are 60 years or older, and the patients range in age from 4 months to 91 years. Only nine of the 160 total patients were reported to be hospitalized.
DeKalb County has reported four deaths from COVID-19: a 71-year-old whose death was reported June 22; an 82-year-old woman whose death was reported June 18; a 79-year-old man whose death was reported June 15; and a 65-year-old man who died April 13.
“Please continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines. Additionally, please continue to wear a face mask in public settings,” the county Health Department said in a news release.
Noble County saw a double-digit increase in new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, while other area counties saw very little activity.
As of the Indiana State Department of Health's noon update, Noble County increased 13 cases to 447 overall. That broke a streak of four days of single-digit increases after Noble County had a 13-case increase back on June 26.
Noble County's activity had slowed in recent weeks after experiencing some sharper increases earlier in June.
Last week, Kendallville’s large summer day camp, Camp Wethonkitha, was shuttered after a camper who had a family member test positive for COVID-19 started exhibiting cold-like symptoms. On Monday, the camp announced that camper also tested positive for the virus.
All camp staff and campers were encouraged to get free testing in Kendallville on Monday, so it's not clear whether the mid-week rise in cases is connected.
Elsewhere around the four-county area there was little new COVID-19 activity. LaGrange County, which had added hundreds of cases in June, added only three new cases Wednesday, while Steuben County was unchanged from the day prior.
The first day of July continued Indiana's statewide trend of lower numbers, as the state added 358 cases total and eight deaths.
June was a positive sign for Indiana, which saw its average daily cases decrease by about 31% compared to May, while average daily deaths were about cut in half. Hospitalizations statewide have remained in steady decline, while hospital capacity remains strong.
All in all, the signs statewide all pointed toward continued positive progress, allowing Gov. Eric Holcomb to announce Wednesday that all of Indiana will advance a half-step to a so-named "Stage 4.5" of Indiana's Back on Track reopening plan effective Saturday.
The state is freezing capacity limits on certain businesses as part of the half-step, but allowing outdoor events and larger gatherings to move forward.
Holcomb and Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said recent upticks in statewide cases and hospitalizations, as well as increases in COVID-19 activity in other states gave them reason to slow down a bit before hitting a full reopen, which is now possible on July 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.