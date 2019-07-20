AUBURN — A Waterloo man was sentenced to 20 years behind bars Friday for the attempted murder of his then-girlfriend.
Daniel L. Snow, 46, formerly of the 2300 block of C.R. 35, Waterloo, pleaded guilty to the Level 1 felony charge as part of a plea agreement filed in DeKalb Superior Court I.
Judge Kevin Wallace sentenced Snow to 30 years in prison, with 10 years suspended and 10 years of probation.
The incident between Snow and his then-girlfriend took place April 13 in northwest Waterloo. Police said the woman called 911 reporting she had been stabbed by her boyfriend, Snow. Police responded to the residence and found her outside the home, suffering from large wounds to her neck and chest.
The woman said she told Snow she wanted to end their relationship, and she grabbed her vehicle keys to leave the home. She told police Snow was sharpening a kitchen knife and threatened to kill himself and her animals. She said she attempted to call police, and Snow took her phone and threw it across the room. She said Snow used the kitchen knife and sliced her on the neck. She said Snow attempted to cut her neck a second time, and she put her hands up to stop the attack and was cut on her hand and chest.
The woman told police that during the attack, Snow told her, “I’m going to kill you,” according to a police affidavit of probable cause for Snow’s arrest.
After the attack, Snow ran out of the house, and the woman called 911.
During Friday’s sentencing hearing, Wallace highlighted sections of a letter written by the woman and included in a pre-sentence report.
The woman spoke of the physical results of the attack as well as the emotional effects it has had on her.
“I hope you will keep Daniel behind bars and then under probationary supervision where he cannot continue to harm himself with alcohol or harm his next partner,” the woman wrote.
Wallace recommended that Snow be sentenced to a facility where he can receive counseling for his alcoholism. As a term of his probation, Snow must be actively involved in a sobriety maintenance program and not consume any alcohol.
At the time of his arrest, Snow was on probation in a separate case for the strangulation of a former girlfriend over a dispute about cellphones.
As part of the plea agreement, he admitted violating his probation and was sentenced to 196 days in jail. With credit for time spent in jail while the case was pending, that sentence is deemed to have been served.
Also as part of the agreement, charges of aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony; domestic battery, a Level 5 felony; and resisting law enforcement using a vehicle, a Level 6 felony, were dismissed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.