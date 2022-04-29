AUBURN — The Auburn Police Department arrested a Butler man on drug and dealing charges Thursday around 4:20 p.m.
Officer Jeffrey Arnett conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of East 16th Street on a 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by Bryan Hughes, 39, of Butler.
Upon further investigation, Auburn K-9 officer Justin James was requested, along with his partner Reggie, who alerted officers of the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.
The officers searched the vehicle, finding 160 grams of methamphetamine, a Ruger 9mm handgun, $6,695 in cash and other items associated with dealing methamphetamine.
Hughes was charged with dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, a Level 5 felony.
