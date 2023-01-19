GARRETT — The Curiosity Shop topped of 2022 with a bang, as they were able to present St. Martin’s Healthcare with an extraordinary end-of-year gift of $60,000 for a total 2022 amount of $150,000.
The generosity and selflessness of the lovely Curiosity Crew is a beacon for Garrett and its surrounding area in order to positively influence those around them who may be struggling, said St. Martin’s Executive Director Tammy Stafford.
“The Curiosity Shop has shown continuous support to our clinic over the past several years, and the staff at St. Martin’s are deeply grateful for those contributions,” Stafford added. “The importance of the shop to the clinic’s mission is tremendous, but it has also impacted the community as around them as well.
“Their shop provides wonderful opportunities for individuals to save on their thrifting hauls, while also doing their part and giving back to their community by donating gently used items.”
This donation will aid with the St. Martin’s Mobile Clinic, which is set to launch late spring of this year. This gift will not only advance the quality of care the clinic can provide to their patients, but also assist in breaking down the transportation barrier that has put a halt on many health care journeys.
St. Martin’s Healthcare is a free clinic that has served the uninsured for 17 years, opening in October 2005. Since that time, the clinic has expanded programs to include vision and mental health counseling in addition to primary medical and dental care supported by volunteer health care providers and staff.
The clinic is open 35 hours a week and now serves DeKalb, Noble, Steuben and LaGrange counties. Those who find themselves under-insured with high deductibles and co-pays may also be eligible for care.
Appointments may be made by calling 357-0077. Same day appointments are available. St. Martin’s Healthcare receives no federal or state dollars. It is funded solely by grants, foundations, donations from individuals, businesses, churches and civic organizations, two annual fundraisers — Circle of Friends Tea and Swingin’ for St. Martin’s golf outing — and proceeds from the Curiosity Shop.
Circle of Friends Tea is Saturday, Feb. 18 and Swingin’ for St. Martin’s golf outing is in August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.