BUTLER — The character of students at DeKalb Eastern Community School Corporation was highlighted in many ways during Monday night’s school board meeting.
Assistant Principal Orie Foster started by praising Rowan Tinker, a senior at Eastside High School, the District III FFA president. Tinker recently took the reins and welcomed FFA leaders from District III to the kickoff leadership convention at the school in September.
Foster said she did an amazing job hosting the event.
From there, Principal Larry Yoder gave a shout out to the varsity football team and Dax Holman who were recognized for their sportsmanship during a recent football game against Churubusco. Holman and the team were recognized by an Indiana High School Athletic Association official. The official recognized Holman and the team for their exemplary sportsmanship.
Yoder said that it is extremely rare for officials to give out these honors.
“Congratulations to the team. Be proud of everything you are doing,” Yoder said.
During Foster’s presentation, he also highlighted a new project for seventh and eighth graders. Blazer Bucks provides incentives for students to do good deeds, get good grades and in general set a good example during the school day.
Foster said this is the first year for the positive behavior program, which allows students to earn Blazer Bucks which can be redeemed for prizes. Students purchase anything from candy to a Nintendo Switch if they earn enough Blazer Bucks.
The program also helps to keep track of students’ progress in class and provides learning opportunities outside of class for those students who need help.
Foster said, “So far, so good” when discussing the project.
“We will keep adding layers to it to make our students successful,” he said.
The Blazer Bucks program received a $500 donation during the meeting.
A brief public hearing on the 2022 budget was held with no one wishing to speak on the topic from the audience.
Superintendent Dr. Shane Conwell said there are no major expenses in the 2022 budget, which is estimated at $18.6 million. This year’s assessed tax rate will be somewhere around the 2020 rate of .766%.
The budget will be adopted during the Oct. 25 school board meeting.
In other business:
• A donation of 200 sheets of sanded plywood valued at $4,776 was approved for the industrial arts program.
• Resignations of Tim Dale, technology director; Katie Gregg, NEISEC speech pathologist; Alysia Hammel, NEISEC teacher; and David Poudrier, an Eastside teacher, were accepted by the board. Poudrier will retire at the end of the school year.
