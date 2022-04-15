Candidate ad had incorrect identification
The Amanda Charles for Commissioner ad that ran in the April 15 edition of The Star contained incorrect information.
Mike Watson endorses Amanda Charles as a DeKalb County citizen, not as a DeKalb County Commissioner.
We apologize for the error.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.