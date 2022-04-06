CORUNNA — The Auburn Narcotics Enforcement Team (APNET) arrested six individuals Tuesday afternoon while serving a search warrant in the 800 block of C.R. 9A, Corunna.
During the search of the residence, Auburn Police detectives located seven “one-pot” methamphetamine labs, five HCL generators, methamphetamine, crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia and precursors to manufacturing methamphetamine.
Those arrested while at the scene were:
• Justin Handshoe, 34, of the 600 block of North Wayne Street, Angola, on charges of manufacturing methamphetamine a Level 4 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; possession of chemical precursors to manufacturing methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a hypodermic needle, a Level 6 felony; maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor and a habitual offender enhancement.
• Roger Boese, 57, of the 800 block of C.R. 9A, Corunna, was charged with maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony and possession of paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.
• Carl Boese, 40, of the 800 block of C.R. 9A, Corunna, was charged with maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony and possession of paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.
• Rita Spillers, 52, of the 800 block of C.R. 9A, Corunna, was charged with maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony.
• Patricia Roberts, 32, of the 6000 block of C.R. 7A, Garrett, was charged with visiting a common nuisance, a Class B misdemeanor.
• George Fath Jr. was arrested on an active warrant out of Steuben County for possession of a controlled substance. He was transported to the Steuben County Jail.
The remaining five individuals were transported to the DeKalb County Jail. All parties involved are presumed innocent until proven guilty in the court of law.
APNET was assisted by the Auburn Police Emergency Response Team, Steuben County SRT, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department and the Indiana State Police Clandestine Lab Team.
