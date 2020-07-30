Friday
7:30 p.m. — The Band Cheyenne free concert, with opening act Whiskey Regiment, DeKalb Outdoor Theater, 301 S. Center St., Auburn; gates open at 6 p.m.
Saturday
11 a.m. to 8 p.m. — American Legion Post 97 of Auburn 100th anniversary celebration, open to the public, 1729 Sprott St., Auburn.
Noon to 5 p.m. — Back to School Bash at Eckhart Park, 1500 S. Cedar St., Auburn; activities and games, free food and school supplies with they last; live music, art vendors and booths featuring businesses and organizations. Free admission.
4-7 p.m. — Spencerville Covered Bridge Restoration Committee fish fry and auction at the Spencerville Community Club on C.R. 68.
7 p.m. — Serenity House presents Concert Under the Stars featuring Todd Herendeen, DeKalb Outdoor Theater, 301 S. Center St., Auburn; gates open at 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 4
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — American Red Cross blood drive, First United Methodist Church, 1203 E. 7th St., Auburn. To schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS.
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Wednesday, Aug. 5
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — American Red Cross blood drive, American Legion post, 118 N. Broadway, Butler. To schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Simple Servings free community lunch, Fairfield Community Center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
Friday, Aug. 7
7:30 p.m. — Big Caddy Daddy free concert, DeKalb Outdoor Theater, South Center Street, Auburn.
Saturday, Aug. 8
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Friends of the Eckhart Public Library Book Sale, Library Annex. 212 W. 12th St., Auburn; adult, youth and children’s books, CDs, DVDs, audio books; Friends members 9-10 a.m.; open to public at 10 a.m.
7:30 p.m. — “Block Party” at the James Cultural Plaza, 7th and Jackson streets, Auburn; a kids’ Lego free-build time will feature contests to win kits. The film “A LEGO Brickumentary” begins at 9 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 9
2:30 p.m. — Auburn Community Band, free concert, DeKalb Outdoor Theater, South Center Street, Auburn.
Tuesday, Aug. 11
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Thursday, Aug. 13
11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. — American Red Cross blood drive, Parkview DeKalb Hospital, 1316 E. Seventh St, Auburn. To schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS.
Friday, Aug. 14
7:30 p.m. — Nancy Honeytree and the Jam Band, free concert, DeKalb Outdoor Theater, South Center Street, Auburn.
Saturday, Aug. 15
9-11 a.m. — Cars & Coffee on the Education and Exhibition Plaza across the street from the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 Wayne St., Auburn; free coffee; no entry fee; for hobby, custom, antique and performance cars of all types.
8:30 p.m. — Free concert at the James Cultural Plaza, 7th and Jackson streets, Auburn, will feature The Resonators, a quartet from the Fort Wayne Philharmonic including a harp, violin, bass and percussion.
Sundown — Free outdoor movie, “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,” Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; parking first come, first served.
Tuesday, Aug. 18
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Thursday, Aug. 20
6-8 p.m. — 3rd Thursday Cruise-in on the courthouse square in Auburn; free admission for car exhibitors and spectators; car registration begins at 5:30 p.m. at the corner of Cedar and 7th streets on the northeast corner of the square; hosted by the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival in cooperation with the Downtown Auburn Business Association, Auburn Main Street and the DeKalb Chamber Partnership.
Friday, Aug. 21
7:30 p.m. — Little Big Band, free concert, DeKalb Outdoor Theater, South Center Street, Auburn.
Saturday, Aug. 22
9 a.m. to noon — Free airplane rides for children with Experimental Aircraft Association members, DeKalb County Airport gate 7, 2710 C.R. 60, Auburn. Flights are limited, and preregistration is required. Go online to yeday.org to complete a registration form. The goal is to spark an interest in aviation. Visit VAA37.org for more information.
Sunday, Aug. 23
6 p.m. — The DeKalb County Community Orchestra will perform in a free concert at the James Cultural Plaza, 7th and Jackson streets, Auburn.
Tuesday, Aug. 25
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Friday, Aug. 28
9 p.m. — A free movie night at the James Cultural Plaza, 7th and Jackson streets, Auburn, will feature “The Secret Life of Pets 2.”
Tuesday, Sept. 1
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Wednesday, Sept. 2
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Simple Servings free community lunch, Fairfield Community Center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
Saturday, Sept. 5
10:45 a.m. — Auburn Community Band free concert, downtown Auburn.
Sunday, Sept. 6
7:30 p.m. — Free concert at the James Cultural Plaza, 7th and Jackson streets, Auburn, will feature a Fort Wayne Philharmonic small group with a flute, oboe and cello trio.
{span style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}Tuesday, Sept. 8{/span}6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Tuesday, Sept. 15
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Saturday, Sept. 19
9-11 a.m. — Cars & Coffee on the Education and Exhibition Plaza across the street from the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 Wayne St., Auburn; free coffee; no entry fee for hobby, custom, antique and performance cars of all types.
Sundown — Free outdoor movie, title to be announced, Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; parking first come, first served.
Tuesday, Sept. 22
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Thursday, Sept. 24
6-8 p.m. — Thursday Cruise-in on the courthouse square in Auburn; free admission for car exhibitors and spectators; car registration begins at 5:30 p.m. at the corner of Cedar and 7th streets on the northeast corner of the square; hosted by the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival in cooperation with the Downtown Auburn Business Association, Auburn Main Street and the DeKalb Chamber Partnership.
Tuesday, Sept. 29
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Wednesday, Oct. 7
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Simple Servings free community lunch, Fairfield Community Center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Simple Servings free community lunch, Fairfield Community Center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
Wednesday, Dec. 2
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Simple Servings free community lunch, Fairfield Community Center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
