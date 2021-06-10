AUBURN — DeKalb High School student Alana Morris is one of only 42 high school students from across the country selected to attend this year’s Explorations in Neuroscience Summer Camp at The Ohio State University.
The camp, held annually in June, offers high school rising juniors and seniors an opportunity to learn more in-depth about the brain and spinal cord in health and disease. Students will participate in a variety of activities including hands-on lab sessions to learn the anatomy of the brain, presentations by clinicians and demonstrations of methodologies using microscopes. Key topics include the current debate about the use of marijuana, the use of animals in research and treating nervous system disorders such as spinal cord injury and Parkinson’s Disease.
Morris said she is eager to attend the camp.
“I am fascinated with how the brain works, and how the brain impacts everyday life, from neurological and emotional conditions to physical capabilities,” she said.
Morris said several advances in neuroscience made by The Ohio State University in recent years have caught her attention, including work that made it possible for the first person to move a paralyzed limb using brainwaves. Scientists and doctors at OSU teamed up with a technology company to develop and implant a computer chip into the brain of a tetraplegic patient, Ian Burkhart. The chip receives Burkhart’s brainwaves and sends signals to a sleeve on his arm that stimulates muscle movements, giving him the ability to control his hand for tasks such as picking up a spoon and playing video games.
Morris said she also is impressed by the university’s development of a “Brain Pacemaker.” This device stimulates memory portions of the brain to help Alzheimer’s and dementia patients slow the deterioration of problem-solving and decision-making skills, allowing patients to maintain activities of daily living and independence longer.
Using a unique approach and combination of resources that other colleges lack, OSU is connecting students and researchers with other departments such as business and engineering, and with doctors at their Wexner Medical Center. This enables them to turn fresh ideas into new technologies that can be implemented into real-life patient care. These major breakthroughs can help improve the quality of life for patients and their caregivers.
Morris said she believes, “with the rapid advances in neuroscience and our understanding of the brain, the future will be a better place for people who suffer from neurological conditions. I would like to be a part of making that future brighter, and this camp will be a great foundation in learning how to do that.”
To be selected for the camp, students must be rising juniors or seniors in high school with an interest in a biomedical career. The application process includes an essay and verification of academic records along with paid tuition. OSU may offer aid to students facing hardships and travel expenses. They urge those who are underrepresented minorities, economically disadvantaged and/or disabled students to apply.
Morris won’t be the only female attending camp this year, or considering neuroscience as a college major and possible career, the university said. More women are showing an interest in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) fields than ever before. The U.S. Census Bureau reports that women currently represent 27% of the STEM workforce. Those numbers may soon increase, as over half of the students now pursuing a neuroscience major at OSU are females. This month’s camp will offer students a chance to interact with advisors about undergraduate and career opportunities, and campers will get a glimpse into some exciting research projects presented by graduate students in the program.
With its unique cross-innovation platform, and research funds in the past year totaling $269 million, the university is attracting talent from across the globe to its Columbus, Ohio, campus.
Angie Morris said she is thrilled that her daughter was selected for this year’s Neuroscience Camp.
“It is wonderful that she has this opportunity as a high schooler to explore her interests,” she said. “We may live in a rural area, but with today’s technology and programs like this, location doesn’t limit the possibilities for our children to learn and grow. We are going to see the Midwest continue to emerge with innovations and new ways to solve problems in the future. Alana is happy to be a part of that. Her teachers and guidance counselor at DeKalb and the leaders at The Ohio State University Department of Neuroscience have been very enthusiastic and supportive of her goals. I would encourage any student with an interest in helping people through science, medicine or technology to apply for this camp next spring. It is such a neat experience.”
For more information about the Explorations in Neuroscience Camp, visit The Ohio State University’s website: https: medicine.osu.edu/departments/neuroscience/outreach-and-events/summer-camp.
The application process will begin in late February or early March for the 2022 camp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.