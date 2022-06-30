GARRETT — A three vehicle accident on C.R. 327 south of Garrett Wednesday afternoon injured two people and damaged three vehicles.
Deputies from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office responded to the three vehicle accident on C.R. 327 just north of C.R. 68 at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday.
A vehicle driven by Adam Knott, 39, Garrett and Ashley Richards, 35, LaOtto were stopped on C.R. 327 to allow a vehicle to back into a driveway when they were struck by a 2020 Freightliner tow truck driven by Christian Whitfield, 31, Avilla.
Whitfield told officers he was unable to stop in time after cresting the hill on C.R. 327. His vehicle struck Knott’s 2012 Honda Accord in the rear end causing it to strike Richards’ 2014 Toyota Camery. Whitfield’s truck then went off the roadway and hit a tree.
Whitfield was transported by Parkview EMS to an area hospital with back and neck pain. Knott was treated at the scene for a laceration to the head.
Damage estimates on the Freightliner were $15,000, while Knott’s vehicle was totaled and damage to Richards’ vehicle was estimated at $5,000.
The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by the Garrett Police Department, Indiana State Police, LaOtto Fire Department, Garrett Fire Department and Parkview EMS.
