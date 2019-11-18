AUBURN — Improvements to the new security system at the DeKalb County Courthouse gained approval from the DeKalb County Commissioners on Monday.
The county will spend $15,583 to create a secure entry system for the building’s south door, using a proximity card system.
Only a few proximity cards will be issued, said Commissioners President Don Grogg. They will go to five judicial system officers, along with jailers who can use them to admit prisoners who are in wheelchairs.
Other enhancements will notify security officers at the north door if any other exterior door is opened, and they will provide a camera to record activities at the north door’s scanning cubicle. A microphone will be added for security officers to communicate better with people entering the building.
Since July 1, everyone entering the courthouse must pass through a bullet-proof glass cubicle at the north entrance, where a system scans for weapons.
At their meeting Monday in the courthouse, commissioners approved repair of the county office building’s elevator, which is out of service because its doors won’t close properly. Otis Elevator will fix the problem for $7,733. It could be back in service by the end of this week.
Commissioner signed a lease with Bassett Office Furniture and Supplies to replace two copiers and add a third copier for the Community Corrections program.
The copiers will be installed in the new Community Corrections center at the west edge of Auburn. Commissioners heard that the center could be ready for occupancy by Dec. 2, when training of new employees could begin.
Inmates will not be housed at the center until training is complete.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.