AUBURN — The Gathering, in partnership with Better Together Auburn, has received a gift from the United Way of DeKalb County’s COVID relief funds to provide Auburn with three additional community pantries along with supplemental support for their initial content inventory.
The first community pantries were introduced in Auburn in the spring of 2021 as a way for the community to join together to address food insecurity within the community.
“We believe in a philosophy that allows people to take what they need from the pantries and share what they can when they can. We encourage the community to treat the pantries like they would their own, because they are. We all share in the work of stocking, cleaning, and organizing the pantries with non-perishable items, including food, toiletries, and personal hygiene products,” the organizations stated.
Members of the community are encouraged to use the Better Together Auburn Facebook page to communicate and address needs and come together to support one another.
“Community pantries are an excellent way to supplement the resources available through traditional food banks by offering access 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with no restrictions. They are an excellent example of a mutual-aid system, allowing people to work cooperatively together to meet the community’s needs,” the groups said.
“This is different from charity,” said Sarah Payne, a community volunteer helping with the project.
“These pantries allow people to come together as neighbors helping neighbors, with the expectation that we all have a part to play in supporting each other.”
The partnership between the volunteer organizers and The Gathering was a natural fit, the groups said.
“From the beginning of time, humans were meant to and lived together and care for one another as a community. These pantries achieve just that. Through our community members’ donations, we show love, caring and compassion for each other,” said The Gathering’s pastor, Nicki Tackett,
Food insecurity is an ongoing issue in our community that was emphasized during the COVID pandemic, the groups stated. The funds and new locations will act as a jump start to provide more access and content, but the community’s ongoing help with keeping the pantries full is vital to the success, the groups added.
Community pantry organizers work with local organizations, property owners and artists to bring the pantries to reality. Selecting locations that offer ease of access and walkability to neighbors is essential and collaborating with property owners to this means is critical. By partnering with local artists, the pantries become eye-catching public art displays.
“Our two organizations are so happy with and proud of our generous community members. They help to clean, restock, and look after these pantries that benefit so many of our neighbors in need, the groups said.
“We ask that you help keep an eye on them and help keep them stocked if you are able. If you notice a pantry in need of some food or attention, please post about it on the community pantries page on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/2928665734121768.”
Auburn pantries are located at: Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St.; First United Methodist Church, 1203 E. 7th St.; Union Township trustee office, 427 W. 7th St.; Auburn Presbyterian Church, 111 W. 12th St.; and First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave.
Additional pantries, coming soon, will be located at Children First Center’s new location, 1610 S. Grandstaff Drive; Easterseals RISE, 650 North St.; and the Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St.
Items needed to stock the pantries include: canned tuna and chicken; prepared soups; rice; beans; snacks; cereal; staples, such as flour and sugar; hygiene products; feminine hygiene products; paper products; easy items for children and teens such as easy macaroni and granola bars; and baby items.
Perishable items or used clothing should not be included.
The new pantries will be placed this spring after further collaboration with additional local artists. Details on the artists and placement scheduled will be shared on The Gathering and Better Together Auburn Facebook pages.
“We thank the United Way of DeKalb County for entrusting us with the funds to support our community, Kay, the Auburn Kroger manager, for working with us to help provide for the pantries cost-effectively and responsibly, our community for helping to provide for their neighbors’ needs, and the many volunteers that have made these pantries possible. Above all, The Gathering thanks God for his continued provision and direction for the service of our community members,” the groups said in a news release.
