AUBURN — Smoke from an elevator fan brought Auburn firefighters to the Baymont Inn, 306 Touring Drive, Wednesday at 8:52 p.m., Fire Chief Michael VanZile said.
Firefighters were called with a report of an elevator fire on the third floor of the hotel. Upon arriving, firefighters discovered smoke on the third floor with no fire visible.
Investigating further, firefighters discovered that a vent fan on the top of the elevator had overheated and caught fire. They extinguished the fire, brining the situation under control at 9:08 p.m., and used fans to ventilate the smoke from the third floor.
Five rooms on the third floor were occupied, and two rooms on the second floor were occupied.
All visitors evacuated the hotel safely, and there were no injuries, VanZile said.
Firefighters returned to their station at 10 p.m.
