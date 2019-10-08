FORT WAYNE — More than 1,500 Fort Wayne-area residents joined the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Parkview Field on Saturday, Oct. 5. Participants raised a combined total of $245,000.
“We are grateful to all of our sponsors, our volunteers and each and every participant who joined us this weekend,” said Abby Geha, walk manager, Walk to End Alzheimer’s — Fort Wayne. “While the event itself is an important way for individuals and families who are impacted by the disease to come together in a spirit of hope, fundraising doesn’t have to stop at the finish line. We are close to reaching our goal of $290,000, and donations to the 2019 walk can continue right up until the end of the year to help push us over the fundraising finish line, too.”
The money raised through the Walk to End Alzheimer’s supports local care and support programs available to the community free of charge, including caregiver support groups, education programs and the 24/7 Helpline. It also funds Alzheimer’s and dementia research taking place in Indiana, across the country and around the globe.
More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease — the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 16 million family members and friends provide care to people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Indiana alone, there are 110,000 people living with the disease and 340,000 caregivers.
