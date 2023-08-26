GARRETT — Five years ago, Dave and Valeska Walker stepped out in faith to open a Rock Steady boxing affiliate in Garrett, a program scientifically proven to reduce and delay the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, with a handful of participants.
Since then, dozens of “contenders” make the drive from Auburn, Noble County, Fort Wayne and other communities to join in the group that meets for 90 minutes each day where they raise their gloves and voices during the interactive sessions. Some join by being referred by friends, others through word of mouth or medical professionals.
Walker, a longtime member of the Garrett Boxing Club and a member of its 1970s Golden Gloves boxing teams, and his wife, Valeska, attended hours of training, practice and testing to become a certified RSB coaches.
“If they come in here and they smile for me, I’ve got them,” Dave said. Because right after that, he knows the newcomers are open to the program.
But boxing is only a tool for the program where participants take turns wearing boxing gloves and punch at speed bags or at Walker, who wears sparring mitts.
The high-intensity, non-contact exercises include stretches for stiffness, footwork for balance, punching to steady tremors and shouting to counter soft-voice symptoms. Recently, balloon volleyball was added, where participants team up and use pool noodles to hit balloons over the net — with quite a lot of shouting going along with the exercise.
The entire group shares victories small and large, and serves as cheerleaders for others. “That is part of their verbals,” Valeska said.
It’s like bringing them to victory and letting them go home feeling like a champ, that makes it all worthwhile, Dave said.
“It is sometimes hard for Parkinson’s patients to push themselves into an exercise routine,” Valeska added. “Apathy is one of the symptoms of Parkinson’s, so it’s a self-defeating circle When they come in here, they get energized to keep doing the exercise.”
Classic rock ’n’ roll music plays loudly from speakers. The Walkers lead the group in chants like a drill sergeant to “Rock steady and you can’t break my body down,” and victory chants at the end of each session. Dave’s T-shirt has “Parkinson’s Whisperer” in big letters across the back.
“We both know a lot more about Parkinson’s than we knew then,” Valeska said, looking back at the past five years. Every month, the Walkers attend meetings at the Learning Center where they have been introduced with movement disorder specialists that are the crème de la crème of neurologists, she adds.
Different people might have disorders that need a special look that the program cannot address. Working with a new movement disorder specialist in Fort Wayne, a symbiotic relationship has begun where newly diagnosed are referred to the program after which they are allowed six weeks of therapy, Valeska added. Potential participants are evaluated before joining the classes and taught how to fall properly to avoid injury.
Dave describes the Garrett group as “one big Rock Steady boxing family.” While no official five-year celebration event was planned, members enjoyed a get together to share their own victories.
“We are very blessed — people say they get so much out of the program, but we are also blessed. We are happy every time we come in here,” Valeska said. “This is our happy place. The Lord gave it to us. It’s up to Him how long we do it — we will do it as long as He wants us to do it.”
When people ask Valeska what her dream might be for the future, her response is, “We are living the dream right now.
“Although the room is full it’s not the end of the world,” she said. Her dream might be to add a class, but the downtown building has an upstairs and a basement, both problematic for people with mobility issues.
Many report seeing a big difference and improvement. They enjoy the camaraderie with others and get pumped up with each other’s successes.
Bruce Lane was diagnosed five years ago and began his journey at Rock Steady two years ago after a friend referred him there.
He enjoys the games — “brain games” as Lane calls them.
Former pastor Rick Hawks, 70, was also diagnosed two years ago and has been at Rock Steady for a few months where he has found the program has helped with both physical and speech issues.
“It’s all based on fun and games. I love it and am grateful,” he added.
Even though there is no cure for Parkinson’s, the exercises have slowed down the progress of his disease, he said.
Although the degenerative disease has no cure, the intense exercise of the Rock Steady boxing program has been scientifically proven to delay and even reduce symptoms such as muscle rigidity, tremors and changes in speech and gait.
The Rock Steady Boxing Club is housed on the first floor of the former Knights of Columbus Hall at 121 N. Randolph St. in downtown Garrett.
It serves DeKalb, Noble, northern Allen and western Ohio counties.
