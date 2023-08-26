GARRETT — Five years ago, Dave and Valeska Walker stepped out in faith to open a Rock Steady boxing affiliate in Garrett, a program scientifically proven to reduce and delay the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, with a handful of participants.

Since then, dozens of “contenders” make the drive from Auburn, Noble County, Fort Wayne and other communities to join in the group that meets for 90 minutes each day where they raise their gloves and voices during the interactive sessions. Some join by being referred by friends, others through word of mouth or medical professionals.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.