AUBURN — Tips on baking, filling and decorating cup cakes were shared Thursday during a program at the DeKalb County Fairgrounds during Homemakers’ Day at the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair.
Vi Whittington provided hands-on demonstrations, turning out beautifully-decorated treats, which were admired by a sizeable audience. Whittington had operated Country Kitchen SweetArt of Fort Wayne. The business, which sells cake decorating and candy making supplies, now is operated by her daughter.
Whittington piped and spread fillings and icings into and on top of cupcakes and showed how fondant can be easily used to create impressive decorations using a mold. Sprinkles are also popular for decorating, she said.
Whittington noted the popularity of cupcakes today and shared the following tops on baking them.
• Ingredients should be at room temperature as it helps them combine well. For butter, soak a drinking glass in extremely hot water and put over a standing, unwrapped stick of butter. Place cold eggs in a bowl and fill with hot water, allowing the eggs to sit for five minutes. Pour milk into a microwave-safe bowl and microwave for a few seconds.
• Do not over-mix the batter. To be sure all dry ingredients have been incorporated, take a spatula and scrape the bowl one time. If some flour appears, mix the batter gently until it has incorporated.
• Use a cookie scoop for the cupcake batter. A scoop will produce even and uniform cupcakes and will lead to less drips on the pan. Use a 1 1/2-inch scoop for mini cupcakes and a 2-inch scoop for standard size.
• Do not over-fill liners. If the recipe does not specify how full to fill liners, fill to about 2/3 full.
• Bake cupcakes in the center rack of the oven.
• Touch-test cupcakes. If the cake bounces back, it is done. You can double check with a toothpick.
• Cool for a couple of minutes in the pan, then gently set then on a wire rack.
• Wait until cupcakes are completely cool before icing. Store in an air-tight container in a cool, dry place.
Whittington shared these recipes for icings.
Buttercream icing
This fluffy icing is good for frosting and piping.
1/2 cup vegetable shortening
4 cups powdered sugar, sifted
5 tablespoons water
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/2 teaspoon almond flavoring
1/4 teaspoon butter flavoring
Combine all ingredients and beat on medium speed until well blended. Mix on low speed 10 minutes or until very creamy. Icing can be kept at room temperature several days. Yields four cups.
Cream cheese icing
One 8-ounce package softened cream cheese
1/4 cup softened butter
2 tablespoons sour cream
2 teaspoons vanilla
5 cups powdered sugar
Beat cream cheese, butter, sour cream and vanilla in a large bowl until light and fluffy. Gradually beat in powdered sugar until smooth. Can be stored in an air-tight container in refrigerator for two weeks.
Ganache
3 tablespoons unsalted butter
1/3 cup whipping cream
8 ounces dark chocolate
In a heavy saucepan, combinbe cream and butter. Cook on medium heat until it boils. Remove from heat, add the chocolate and stir until almost all the chocolate is melted. Whisk the ganache until it is thoroughly melted and the icing is glossy. If chocolate has not completely melted, place the saucepan back on the stove and heat on very low until it is melted. Pour or spoon over cake. Yields 1 1/2 cups. Store unused ganache in refrigerator and gently heat to use.
Whipped icing
5 tablespoons flour
1 1/4 cups milk
Put flour in a saucepan. Gradually add milk. Cook over medium to high heat, stirring constantly until thickened. Pour mixture through strainer. Cool.
1 stick butter
1/2 cup shortening
1 cup sugar
1/2 teaspoon vanilla.
Whip butter, shortening and sugar together. Then whip in cooled flour/milk mixture. Add vanilla and beat on high until fluffy (7-10 minutes). Store in refrigerator. Yields four cups.
