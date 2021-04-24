AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced five people for criminal offenses during hearings Tuesday in DeKalb Superior Court I.
Jerry Bruce of the 9100 block of Royal Oak Drive, Louisville, Kentucky, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except one day that already has been served, for dealing in marijuana, a Level 6 felony. He was fined $4,500, to be paid by money in evidence.
Juan M. Nava of the 7700 block of Brook View Drive, Louisville, Kentucky, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except one day that already has been served, for dealing in marijuana, a Level 6 felony. He was fined $4,500, to be paid by money in evidence.
Garrett Weingartner of the 600 block of South Walsh Street, Garrett, was sentenced to one year of incarceration, all suspended except 100 days, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony. He was placed on probation for 265 days and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for one year.
Alizay Vanderpool of the 100 block of South Tamarack Street, LaOtto, was sentenced to 120 days in jail, all suspended except two days that already have been served, for residential entry, a Class A misdemeanor. She was placed on probation for one year and was fined $100.
Mark Hollis Jr. of the 5000 block of Madiera Drive, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except four days, for operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. He received credit for two days served while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for one year and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for 60 days.
