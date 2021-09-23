AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department will be hosting a drive-through flu vaccination clinic and several COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinics in the upcoming week.
The free drive-through flu vaccination clinic will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Dayspring Community Church, 2305 N. Indiana Ave, Auburn.
The clinic is used as a training exercise in case of an emergency situation where medications and/or medical supplies would need to be distributed to DeKalb County residents. There will also be a free will donation food drive during the clinic. Canned goods, dried foods and cash will be accepted to benefit the St. Joseph Soup Kitchen in Garrett.
The health department is encouraging all residents to get the flu vaccine.
With COVID-19 still spreading rapidly in the community the health department will also be hosting various COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinics.
On Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. a mobile vaccination and testing site for COVID-19 will be set up in the ACD Museum parking lot. There will also be testing and vaccination opportunities during the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair. The health department will be at Middaugh Hall from 12-8 p.m. Thursday through Oct. 2.
The clinic will be offering the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccinations.
DeKalb County Health Officer Dr. Mark Souder is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated as new case numbers continue to trend up. The health department reported 42 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the weekly total to 150.
Thursday’s new cases included eight school-aged children, with four of them being from Auburn, two from Waterloo and one each from Garrett and St. Joe.
The new cases continues an upward trend this week as 22 cases were reported on Tuesday and 34 on Wednesday.
The case break down by age on Thursday included: two in the 0-10 age group, eight in the 11-20 age group, four in the 21-30 age group, eight in the 31-40 age group, three in the 41-50 age group, 10 in the 51-60 age group, four in the 61-70 age group and three in the 71-80 age group.
