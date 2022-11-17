Chamber to host youth business fair
AUBURN — The DeKalb Chamber Partnership will host a youth business fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Buchtel House, 217 W. 7th St., Auburn.
The youth business fair is an opportunity for students to run their own business for a day. Space and people will be provided; students bring the ideas.
The event is open to youth of all ages.
For more information, contact the chamber at 925-2100.
