Friends of Eckhart Public
Library planning annual meeting
AUBURN — The Friends of the Eckhart Public Library, Inc. will hold its annual meeting on Tuesday, March 21, at 6:30 p.m. in the Assembly Room at the Main Library, 603 S. Jackson St.
The meeting is open to the public. Election of officers will occur, and nominations may be made from the floor. The proposed slate for 2023-2024 is as follows:
President, Andrea Cohn; First Vice President, Anna Muckenfuss; Second Vice President, Katie Pfister; Treasurer, Aaron Rice; Secretary, Tammy Althouse; and Members-at-Large, Pan Anspaugh, David Hines, Jenny Kobiela-Mondor, Don Muckenfuss and Michelle Wagner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.