FORT WAYNE – Advancing Voices of Women graduated 13 women from its second annual Women’s Campaign Institute, held Aug. 2-4 at Indiana Tech.
The women and their campaign managers received world-class training to be future government leaders, AVOW said. They uncovered their own stories and discovered how to relate them to issues that their constituents care about. They learned how to overcome self-doubt; raise money; navigate the intricacies of campaign regulations; work with their respective parties and political action committees; and speak effectively on the doorstep, at the rally and through the media.
The graduates include two Auburn residents:
• Sarah Payne, community executive director for DeKalb Health Foundation, is running for mayor of Auburn in November.
• Nora K. Schwartz, area development manager for Junior Achievement, is seeking a city council seat in Auburn this November.
Formed in 2017, AVOW said it has a mission to advance voices of women in public life, the community square and civil conversations.
