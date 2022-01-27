CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nucor Corp. on Thursday reported strong financial results for 2021 and the October-December quarter.
Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, the steel company operates a Vulcraft Division joist and decking plant and Nucor Fastener plant in St. Joe, a Nucor Buildings Systems plant at Waterloo and a new TrueCore insulated panel plant, also at Waterloo.
For the full year 2021, Nucor reported net earnings of $6.83 billion, compared with earnings of $721.5 million in 2020.
Nucor announced net earnings of $2.25 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021, up from $2.13 billion for the July-September quarter of 2021 and $398.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.
“By so many measures, 2021 was an extraordinary year for Nucor. Our team delivered incredible financial and operational results in 2021. However, I am even prouder of the fact that our team had a record year in safety performance for the second straight year,” said Leon Topalian, Nucor’s president and chief executive officer. “Our record financial performance is the result of years of work investing to strategically position and grow our portfolio of capabilities across the steel value chain.”
