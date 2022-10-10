AUBURN — The organizers of a large Amish horse-drawn wagon parade — which made its way through Spencerville on Sept. 30 — may be receiving a bill from the county for the damages to a freshly refinished roadway.
The parade, which made its way through Spencerville and across the historic Spencerville Covered Bridge, damaged a freshly refinished Mill Street on the west side of the bridge. A double layer of micro-seal was applied to the roadway on Sept. 21 and Sept. 22, which wasn’t given adequate time to harden before the parade made its way across the roadway.
Commissioner William Hartman presented photos of the damage during the Oct. 3 DeKalb County Commissioners’ meeting.
Commissioner Mike Watson said sending a bill for damages would “send an appropriate message.”
DeKalb County Highway Superintendent Ben Parker presented the commissioners with a $24,220.80 quote from Pavement Solutions to apply a single layer micro-seal to the portion of the roadway that was damaged. The repair work would stretch from the covered bridge west to S.R. 1. The price tag includes a $10,000 mobilization fee from the company.
It is that quote which the county will potentially pursue from the organizer of the parade. The issue will be back on the agenda for the Oct. 17 meeting where an official motion will be made.
Parker, Hartman and Watson said at the Oct. 3 meeting that damage to the roadway could have been prevented with communication from the organizers of the parade.
Organizers reached out to the Spencerville Fire Department’s assistant fire chief for traffic control, who informed them that they would have to contact the county. The commissioners said the organizer failed to contact any of the county’s departments.
With that, Hartman said now is the time to revisit the horse-drawn vehicle ordinance, which failed to gain approval at the Sept. 19 DeKalb County Commissioners meeting.
“Personally, I think we need to revisit the buggy ordinance,” Hartman said Monday. “This would be the time to do it. There are quite a few people down there that believe we should have the ordinance.”
Watson agreed saying he has also received several phone calls.
“I have had more comments from the public about this (the parade) than the buggy ordinance,” he said.
That ordinance was voted down this summer because the commissioners couldn’t agree on a proper license fee to be assessed on a yearly basis. That number fluctuated throughout the discussion process.
The final proposed fee by Hartman was $350 a year per plate. The proposal would have allowed license plates to be transferred between horse-drawn vehicles.
An earlier proposed license fee was $250 a year for the first license and $50 for each subsequent vehicle owned by a resident. That fee structure included a $50 fee for licenses for horse-drawn trailers.
Hartman said in bringing the issue forward, there was a need for another public hearing to hear again from those who are for and against the ordinance.
DeKalb County is currently the only county in northeast Indiana which doesn’t have a horse-drawn vehicle ordinance in effect.
