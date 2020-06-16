I hope you are still enjoying the agreed expectation series. The intent for this entire series is for you to see that the completed list is actually, or could be, an agreement between you and your ex for how you want to co-parent. It could at least be a standard for how to begin your co-parenting journey, or could help in getting it back on track, if it is used as intended, while also applying the four formula parts. I tell my workshop attendees that this is a nice gift to each other, because it is for the child(ren).
My series continues with No. 13: Agree and set a standard that you will respect the relationship you each have with your child(ren).
Yes, it will be different, and that is OK. What more joy can you give your child(ren) than to share in their joy and happiness of time they spent with their other parent? No guilt for your child(ren), to feel OK after having had a nice time with their other parent. No stress, tension or fear for them to share with you, and without disapproval from you ... just being a kid and being able to be a kid. Powerful stuff right here.
No. 14: Agree and set a standard to do nothing that would, or could, cause embarrassment to your child(ren).
Yes, this is a thing in less than respectful and responsible co-parenting. I don't believe parents set out to intentionally cause embarrassment for their child(ren), but this does happen and is why getting this co-parenting thing right and putting in the effort of applying the formula parts and setting a standard for your co-parenting is so important.
Based on workshop attendee discussions, this is most common at school functions or extracurricular activities. A child should never have to pay the price of embarrassment because of a parent's bad, disrespectful behavior to an ex at any school event or extracurricular activity. As I have written before, this is a result of unresolved anger and emotion at an ex.
Co-parents, something that may help with this is to maybe redefine your relationship with your ex. The relationship you have with your ex, regarding all of the hulabaloo attached to separation and divorce, can be different that the relationship you have with them as the other parent to your child(ren). Separating the two might help change the direction of your co-parenting. It certainly can't hurt to try.
I hope you all have a great week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.