Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn. The new jail committee will meet at 1:30 p.m.
5 p.m. — Waterloo Main Street Committee, Town Hall, 280 S. Wayne St.
5:30 p.m. — Ashley Town Council, meeting with all departments of the town, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser.
6 p.m. — Ashley Town Council, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser.
6 p.m. — Hamilton Board of Zoning Appeals, 900 S. Wayne St.
6 p.m. — DeKalb County Board of Zoning Appeals, Commissioners’ Court, courthouse, Auburn.
6 p.m. — Hamilton Community Schools board finance and reorganization meetings, 903 S. Wayne St. The regular board meeting will follow at 6:30 p.m.
7 p.m. — DeKalb Eastern school board, Butler Elementary School, 1025 S. Broadway. The agenda includes: reorganize the board; organize the board of finance; appointments of treasurer and Title IX Director; and a report of investments.
Tuesday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Plan Commission Plat Committee, Commissioners’ Court, courthouse, Auburn.
6 p.m. — DeKalb Central school board, DeKalb High School cafeteria, C.R. 427, Waterloo. Enter in door 24. The public is invited to attend the meeting virtually at https://vimeo.com/event/39207. The agenda includes: election of school board officers; board appointments; board of finance annual meeting; J.R. Watson courtyard contractor recommendation; and a demographic study proposal. A closed executive session to discuss personnel and safety will take place immediately following the regular meeting.
6 p.m. — Waterloo Town Council, Waterloo Depot, Van Vleek Street.
Wednesday
5 p.m. — Waterloo Park Board, Town Hall, 280 S. Wayne St.
6 p.m. — Eckhart Public Library Board of Finance, Willennar Genealogy Center, 700 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
6:30 p.m. — Eckhart Public Library Board of Trustees, regular business meeting, Willennar Genealogy Center, 700 S. Jackson St.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse.
9 a.m. — Auburn Board of Works, council chambers, City Hall, 210 E. Ninth St.
Friday
1 p.m. — DeKalb Airport Authority Board, meeting at the DeKalb County Airport terminal building conference room, 2710 C.R. 60, Auburn. Members of the public and the media may join the virtual meetings from a computer, tablet or smartphone at https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/438519637 or by telephone (audio only) by dialing +1 (872) 240-3212, Access Code 438-519-637.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.