AUBURN — The Jackson Center Hall, once home to elections, Grange Hall meetings, church activities, reunions and 4-H club get-togethers, again will serve the community south of Auburn.
The building that once stood at the southwest corner of C.R. 60 and C.R. 35 in Jackson Township was moved to a private property on C.R. 60 just east of the original site about 40 years ago. There it served as a storage building behind the former Mettert property.
Efforts to move and renovate the 120-year-old, wood-frame building began nearly 10 years ago when a new landowner was not interested having the building on the property, but the owner encouraged efforts to move it to a new location, according to DeKalb County Historian John Bry.
Bry said the 30-by-60-foot building is rare and is the only structure left of what was the community of Jackson Center. Its metal roof has saved it from total deterioration. The interior is complete with its original, pressed-metal ceiling, stage, open gathering space, small entry with cloak room and kitchen area
Jackson Township Trustee Audra Wilcoxson said former township board member Ralph Seiler was instrumental in getting the project off the ground in 2014, but when he passed away in early 2015, the project stalled.
Sue Stoops of the Jackson Township 4-H Club took up the mission to move the hall to its new home, Wilcoxson said. Supporters of saving the building raised money for the project for three years, and finally in 2018 their efforts were successful.
In September 2018, the building was moved the short distance down the road and placed next to the Jackson Township Fire Hall/Community Center, escorted by a utility crew and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department and transported by Merkle Heavy Moving of Ohio City. There, it was placed on a concrete foundation with a crawl space.
Bry estimates about $20,000 will be needed to renovate the space. Plumbing will not be added, since the new hall next door is equipped with a kitchen and restroom. Most of the labor and expertise has been donated so far, Bry added. The building has a new roof, new windows and a new stairway to the front door. Plans do call for electric service in the future.
Wilcoxson said once the renovations are complete, the historic building will be offered as a rental space for various events. An open house is planned Saturday from 3:30 -7 p.m. for people to take a peek before the restoration project begins, organizers said.
People who would like to donate but cannot attend Saturday’s events can mail checks to the Community Foundation of DeKalb County, P.O. Box 111, Auburn, IN 46706 and note “Jackson Center Hall Project” on the memo line, Wilcoxson said.
