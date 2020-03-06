AUBURN — A study by Alarms.org ranks Auburn as the 11th-safest city in Indiana, Auburn Mayor Mike Ley reported this week.
The website for a provider of home-security systems based its rankings on FBI Uniform Crime Reports for 2018.
The study found St. John to be the state’s safest city, followed in order by Dyer, Chesterton, Carmel and West Lafayette.
Bluffton ranked 12th, and no other cities in the northeast four counties of Indiana appeared in a list of the state’s 45 safest cities.
Auburn’s No. 11 ranking is based on its total crime rate of 13.31 per 1,000 people. The statewide average is 28.29 per 1,000 people.
Auburn showed the state’s sixth-lowest violent crime rate of 0.53 per 1,000 residents, with only seven violent crimes reported for the year 2018.
Auburn also had the state’s 11th-lowest rate of property crime at 12.78 per 1,000 residents, reporting a total of 169 property crimes.
Auburn reported it has 1.89 law enforcement employees per 1,000 residents. The statewide average is 2.24 per 1,000.
Fort Wayne saw 3.83 violent crimes per 1,000 residents and 30.01 total crimes per 1,000 residents in 2018.
According to the FBI, violent crime includes murder and non-negligent manslaughter, rape, robbery and aggravated assault — offenses that involve force or threat of force.
Property crime includes burglary, larceny-theft, motor vehicle theft and arson. Those offenses involve taking of money or property, but with no force or threat of force.
Alarms.org said Indiana’s violent and property crime rates are “about as close as you can get to the national averages in both categories.”
Indiana’s five safest cities, however, show crime rates that compare favorably to the safest in the country, the website said.
St. John, Indiana’s safest community, logged only three violent crimes in 2018, while its property crime rate was lower than one-third of the national rate. The city has 17.600 residents.
Alarms.org said fourth-ranked Carmel’s low crime rates are impressive in light of its population of 94,000. Its violent crime rate of 0.46 per 1,000 in 2018 ranks as the state’s third-lowest, resembling a much smaller community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.