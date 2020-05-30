AUBURN — Eckhart Public Library has announced the beginning of its Read. Do. Explore summer programming, entitled “Imagine Your Story.”
The eight-week program will feature programs, chances to win prizes, and an opportunity to enjoy the main library once again. Read. Do. Explore is open to all ages, and a library card is not required to participate
In years past, the library has hosted a large variety of programs, including more than 100 programs last summer. However, to keep patrons and staff safe and healthy, the library will be approaching this summer in a virtual way. Almost all programs for “Imagine Your Story” will take place through the library’s Facebook page, through virtual Zoom meetings, or by submitting drawings or art online.
Some of the programs will include usual favorites such as Babies & Books, Family Storytime, and STEAM for Kids and Teens, as well as some new events such as EckhartQuest, a fun hunt around Union Township all summer long.
A full list of events may be found on the Read. Do. Explore website, epl.lib.in.us/rde, or a copy of the virtual booklet may be printed on-demand at any of the library’s public service desks. All summer programming is subject to change based on circumstances, and library staff members said they will do their best to make changes and inform the public as quickly as possible on social media accounts. For assistance or information on a program, call the library at 925-2414, ext. 120.
This year, participants can earn chances to win prizes by doing any of the following: fulfilling a personal reading goal; fulfilling a personal research goal; doing a random act of kindness or helpfulness; attending a library program; and through each item you check out digitally through any streaming app. Participants can enter for prizes as often as they fulfill goals.
In order to help those who may be going through a difficult time, some of the prizes are aimed at assisting our community. These prizes include: a Kindle Fire tablet; Lego and Duplo sets; outdoor fun set; “eat around Auburn” prize pack; “drink around Auburn” prize pack; a $50 gas card; a grocery gift card to Fresh Food Hub; a Walmart gift card; and a “day out in Auburn” prize pack. All prizes are open for any age, and the entry form can be found at epl.lib.in.us/rde.
For patrons who would prefer not to use the internet to participate, a paper option will be available at public service desks very soon, and patrons can call 925-2414, ext. 508, and leave a message with their name, phone number, goal fulfilled, and prize for which they would like to enter.
Weekly prize books still will be available to all participants of Read. Do. Explore, but library staff are exploring ways to share a form of prize books to avoid necessary sanitization and cleaning of all prize books daily.
For more information, contact 925-2414, ext. 120, or send email to info@epl.lib.in.us.
