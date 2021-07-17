Ministry hosting garden party Wednesday
AUBURN — SonShine Ministries will host a garden party at 1103 W. Auburn Dr. Wednesday from 4:30-7 p.m.
The community is invited to see how the ministry has repurposed an old bankshot basketball court into garden for its food pantry. Those attending also are invited to tour the ministry.
There will be music and refreshments. Freewill donations will be accepted.
