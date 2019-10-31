AUBURN — Lakewood Park Christian School seniors Sean Zak and Zaavan Clear have been named Commended Students in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program, Superintendent Bob Burris said.
Letters of commendation from the school and the National Merit Scholarship Corp., which conducts the program, were presented by Burris to the scholastically talented seniors.
Commended Students scored in the top 3% of the 1.5 million students who entered the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program competition by taking the 2018 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
“Those being named Commended Students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success,” a spokesperson for the Merit Scholarship program said. “These students represent a valuable national resource; recognizing their accomplishments, as well as the key role their schools play in their academic development, is vital to the advancement of educational excellence in our nation. We hope that this recognition will help broaden their educational opportunities and encourage them as they continue their pursuit of academic success.”
Zak and Clear are applicants for the Lilly Endowment scholarship, the school said in a news release. Zak wants to pursue a career in engineering. Clear wants to pursue a career in chemical engineering at Purdue University, or a mechanical or electrical engineering major with a minor in chemistry at Cedarville University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.