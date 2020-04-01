AUBURN — The Auburn Board of Zoning Appeals approved a new sign for the Smith Law Firm in a meeting Tuesday night.
The sign is to be installed on the northwest corner of Jackson and 12th streets, outside the law firm’s office at 507 S. Jackson St.
The previous sign, which had been in place since 1968, blew down in a windstorm, according to city documents.
Attorney Thompson Smith applied for a development standards variance to erect a new sign in the same location, inside a landscape planting bed.
The previous sign was 5 feet tall by 3.5 feet wide, mounted on a post, with a total height of 9 feet. City standards now permit a maximum height of 6 feet.
Signs now also must be at least 10 feet from any right-of-way. The previous sign was directly on the south and east property lines.
“The variance request allows the existing sign that has existed for over 50 years to be replaced with a sign of the same size, height and location. The applicant is attempting to improve the sign by replacing it with new materials, which should ultimately improve the property,” said a report by the staff of the city Department of Building, Planning and Development.
“The proposed sign would complement ongoing efforts of revitalization of areas in and around downtown Auburn. It would not hinder vehicular and pedestrian visibility around this property, as it sits nearly 20 feet from the edge of the pavement. The additional height is justified due to the presence and consistent on-street parking in this area. The comprehensive plan encourages supporting local business endeavors, and this office has been locally owned and operated in this location for many years now. Staff recommends approval of the variance,” the report concludes.
In accordance with Indiana Gov. Holcomb’s “stay-at-home” order, the city is offering an option for the public to listen and participate in the meeting and public hearing by calling in from their homes.
The meeting was conducted in the City Hall Council Chambers at 206 E. 9th St., with limited board member and staff attendance. An advance notice said the meeting would observe the state’s 10-person limit and 6-foot social distancing requirements at all times, even if that required some members of the public to wait outside.
