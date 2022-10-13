AUBURN — DeKalb High School cheerleaders raised funds and awareness for Auburn Tri Kappa Pink Out at the Oct. 7 football game.
Tri Kappa and the cheerleaders remind DeKalb County residents of the importance of scheduling their mammogram for the year and continued breast self-awareness.
“We are so thankful to the DeKalb High School cheerleaders who continue our mission of raising awareness about the importance for early detection,” said Melissa Eshbach, co-chair of Tri Kappa Pink Out.
Auburn Tri Kappa has established afinancial aid fund available to DeKalb County residents in need of assistance with the cost of screenings, diagnostic testing, or treatment of breast cancer. Applications are available at many health care providers including St. Martin’s Clinic, Francine’s Friends, United Way of DeKalb County, Auburn Massage Centre, DeKalb County Health Department, online at TriKappaAuburn.org, and at the Community Foundation DeKalb County.
“I couldn’t be more proud of these young ladies who took the initiative to help make an impact,” said Natalie DeWitt, co-chair of Tri Kappa Pink Out.
To schedule a mammogram at Parkview DeKalb, call 266-7500.
Anyone with questions may email AuburnTriKappa@gmail.com or contact Pink Out Committee members Eshbach, DeWitt, Kristin Lightner, Melanie Blythe, Inesa Makevit-Rohrback and Sandra Plummer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.